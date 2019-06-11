Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cross swords to stay in contention for semishttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/bangladesh-vs-sri-lanka-preview-5774135/

World Cup 2019: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cross swords to stay in contention for semis

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have played three matches in the World Cup so far and both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. A win, therefore, will be priceless for either team, but rain could also have the last laugh.

A rain threat hangs over Tuesday’s match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Bristol (Reuters Photo)

Bangladesh will start as favorites for the first time in this World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka at The County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday, but skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said it makes little difference to his team.

“We expect to win,” Mashrafe said on Monday, a day before the match.

“Even the New Zealand match, even the England match. Even Sri Lanka. Pressure will be there in every match. We have to cope with that, make sure we deliver. A few things will go against us, but at the end of the day we have to make sure we’re on the winning side. From the first ball, that’s our target,” he said.

Bangladesh, a first-time quarterfinalist four years ago, is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time. They came to England quietly confident that this was their best chance yet.

Advertising

After an impressive opening win over South Africa, however, Bangladesh fell short against New Zealand by two wickets and was hammered by England by 106 runs. With a 1-2 record, Bangladesh needs to get back on track quickly. And Sri Lanka is ripe for plucking.

“If we had won against New Zealand or England, it would be a lot easier,” Mashrafe said. “The calculation now is a lot more difficult. (Making the semis) is still very much possible. We have to make sure we get back on the winning track,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are hoping their batsmen start firing, batting coach Jon Lewis said. They were bowled out by New Zealand for a paltry 136 runs and their batsmen struggled against Afghanistan after a solid start with experienced middle-order batsmen like Kusal Mendis and all-rounder Angelo Mathews short of runs.

“I’m confident the players of that quality will definitely come to the party soon. …but yeah, we do need more from some of the batters,” Lewis told reporters.

“They (Bangladesh) have had a tough start to the World Cup in terms of the fixtures, some difficult ones, but they have obviously put in some good performances even in games they haven’t won which have suggested they are going to be a tough opposition for everybody, so we know that,” Lewis said.

Sri Lanka will be without fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep due to a dislocated finger.

However, all eyes are on the skies in Bristol on eve of this match, with the forecast in Bristol predicting rain showers throughout the day.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis speaks about last-minute phone call from AB de Villiers
2 World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan to undergo scans on his swollen thumb
3 World Cup 2019: Washout could leave South Africa’s hopes down the drain