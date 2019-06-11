Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online, World Cup 2019: When and where is BAN vs SL?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Ban vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh start as favourites in a key clash against Sri Lanka at The County Ground in Bristol. The team was a first-time quarterfinalist four years ago, is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time. However, after an impressive opening win over South Africa, Bangladesh fell short against New Zealand by two wickets and was hammered by England by 106 runs. With a 1-2 record, Bangladesh needs to get back on track quickly.

Advertising

Sri Lanka will also be hoping that their batsmen start firing, as their campaign in the World Cup seems to be at risk. They were bowled out by New Zealand for a paltry 136 runs and their batsmen struggled against Afghanistan after a solid start with experienced middle-order batsmen like Kusal Mendis and all-rounder Angelo Mathews short of runs. Their third game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match take place?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2019.

Advertising

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be played at the The County Ground, Bristol.

What time does Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.