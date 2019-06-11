Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain

Toggle Menu
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online: Rain again plays a spoilsport in the World Cup 2019 as Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match delayed at Briston on Tuesday.

Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka get to the ground on Tuesday, they will have one eye on the 22 yards, and the other on the skies. It’s raining in Bristol and the toss for the 14th match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 is delayed.  Last weekend, Bristol was the venue of the only washout of the World Cup so far, which has meant that Sri Lanka haven’t played a game for six days. But that washout against Pakistan has ensured they are, against most calculations, in the top half of the points table despite being thumped by New Zealand and doing just about enough to beat Afghanistan.

