World Cup 2019: ‘Bangladesh are re-confirming what we’ve known for a few years now’

Bangladesh powered their way to their highest one-day International (ODI) total and then matched their batting prowess with smart bowling to beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on Sunday. It was a major scalp for Bangladesh and the victory underlined their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament. Here are some of the best reactions after the Tigers scalped the African lions-

At halftime Bangladesh were slight favourites but they managed the defence with experience & skill that South Africa lacked. The worn pitch suited Bangladesh’s spinners & their pace-off seamers & they exploited those conditions brilliantly. That was a stunning performance. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 2 June 2019

Very impressive from Bangladesh. The batting looks powerful and they are well led. But South Africa have a lot of introspection to do. The bowling looked flat today and they need a dominant player in the middle order. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 June 2019

#RISEOFTHETIGERS BANGLADESH WIN BY 21 RUNS! What a day for the Tigers – they hit their highest-ever ODI total before some impressive bowling saw them home 👏 👏 👏 #SAvBAN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 June 2019

Fantastic win from Bangladesh, all round batting performance and the bowlers did well in not allowing SA to score freely.

South Africa have a lot to ponder over, Bowling really a struggle for them.#SAvBAN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 June 2019

It’s been a tough start to the tournament for South Africa. #CWC19. A loss to England and now to Bangladesh. Will need to address fitness issues too before their next game. @OfficialCSA @cricketworldcup — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 2 June 2019

What a day for Bangladesh to score their highest ever one day total,in their opening match of the 2019 World Cup. They were excellent tactically as well and South Africa simply did not have enough firepower in the end. #SAvBAN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 2 June 2019

Bangladesh are re-confirming what we’ve known for a few years now. They are a team showing that they are a genuine force in the World game. — ian bishop (@irbishi) 2 June 2019

Well done Bangladesh! 👏👏👏

Four best equipped batsmen in ability and experience batted in the top four…Bangladesh don’t do this as often as they should. Hope this becomes their principle.#SAvBAN #ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 2 June 2019

Winning captain Mashrafe Mortaza spoke after the match at the post-match presentation and said, “The first match always sets the tone. We have been positive, won in Ireland and the momentum helped us set the tone here. After the toss, I had a doubt whether to bat or to bowl first. But it was a used wicket in the last match and we thought that batting first isn’t a bad option. A big crowd who was behind us, and hopefully we are expecting them to come back in our next match in the same way.”