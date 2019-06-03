Before this World Cup, Bangladesh scripted shock win against South Africa in 2007

The World Cup has witnessed many upsets over the years and on Sunday it got yet another when Bangladesh inflicted a shocking 21-run win against a powerful South African side the 12th edition of the showpiece event.

Riding on the splendid batting display by the top-ranked all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, the Asian nation went on to post record 330/6 on the board. In response, South Africa remained in the hunt but a late collapse saw South Africa fold up for 309/8 in 50 overs.

However, this was not the first time when Bangladesh overpowered the Proteas in the mega event. Back in 2007 when the World Cup was held in West Indies, the Bangladeshi unit led by Habibul Bash scripted a similar story.

Tamim Iqbal, Shakib, Mushfiqur, and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza are the only members from the current Bangladesh squad, who were a part of the playing XI in that epic clash held 12 years ago.

After winning the toss, former South African skipper Graeme Smith decided to bowl first and unlike yesterday his bowlers did a decent job to justify the decision. Led by Shaun Pollock the African attack featured the likes of Makhaya Ntini, Andre Nel, and Charl Langeveldt who succeeded in restricting Bangladesh from posting an imposing total on the board.

Mohammad Ashraful was the standout performer on the day for Bangladesh. It was on the back of his 83-ball 87 that Bangladesh managed to score a respectable 251/8 in 50 overs.

Defending a modest total, the Bangladeshi pair of Abdur Razzak and Syed Rassel helped their side get off to a great start. Openers Smith and AB de Villiers were sent back to the pavilion before they could do any serious damage. Herschelle Gibbs, who came into bat at number seven remained unbeaten on 56, but his individual effort was not enough to save the South African boat from sinking.

A tight bowling display by the bowlers helped Bangladesh bowl-out South Africa for 184, thereby securing a famous victory by 67 runs.