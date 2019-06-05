Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Kane Williamson’s side face tough test

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Ban vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh in their second match of the World Cup 2019. Both the teams have won their first game convincingly. The Kiwis registered a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka whereas Bangladesh made a statement by posting their highest-ever ODI total in World Cup and beating South Africa.

New Zealand and Bangladesh have gone against up each other four times in the history of World Cup. The Kiwis have a 100 per cent win record against Bangladesh in the mega event. The team winning the toss will be looking to bowl first given the overcast conditions at Kennington Oval, London. Kiwi bowlers wrapped up the Sri Lankan batting lineup easily in their first match. It will be a tough task for Bangladesh openers to cope with new ball bowlers like Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

