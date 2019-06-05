Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Kane Williamson’s side face tough test

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Ban vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh in their second match of the World Cup 2019. Both the teams have won their first game convincingly. The Kiwis registered a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka whereas Bangladesh made a statement by posting their highest-ever ODI total in World Cup and beating South Africa.

New Zealand and Bangladesh have gone against up each other four times in the history of World Cup. The Kiwis have a 100 per cent win record against Bangladesh in the mega event. The team winning the toss will be looking to bowl first given the overcast conditions at Kennington Oval, London. Kiwi bowlers wrapped up the Sri Lankan batting lineup easily in their first match. It will be a tough task for Bangladesh openers to cope with new ball bowlers like Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.