Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Southampton Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Rain might interrupt play

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Ban vs Afg) World Cup 2019, Southampton Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Bangladesh clash with Afghanistan in a must-win clash at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on Monday. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side, which is currently placed at sixth spot with five points, has batted pretty well so far in the tournament. After hunting down a target of 322 against West Indies in just 41.3 overs, Bangladesh fought admirably in a 382-run chase against Australia, finishing with an impressive 333/8.

Afghanistan remain rooted to the bottom of the points table after six defeats in as many matches in their second World Cup appearance. They did not last their full 50 overs in their first four matches, a streak they finally snapped in their comprehensive defeat by England on Tuesday. Gulbadin Naib’s men, however, draw motivation from Saturday’s narrow-miss against India when they fell 11 runs short of a major upset win over the two-time champions.

Southampton Weather Forecast Today

Even though the threat of rain has subsided in recent times, it has played a big part and was the talking point of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Four group stage matches had to be called off due to incessant rains.

On Monday, Bangladesh and Afghanistan might have to deal with rain interrupting the crucial fixture as the weather forecasts for the day predicts scattered showers through the day.

Pitch Report

The dryness of the pitch is expected to bring spin into play, much like it did during the game between India and Afghanistan. The Southampton pitch is slow and a high-scoring game will be unlikely.