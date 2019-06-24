Shakib al Hasan becomes first Bangladesh batsman to score 1000 World Cup runs

Toggle Menu
Shakib al Hasan becomes first Bangladesh batsman to score 1000 World Cup runshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/bangladesh-vs-afghanistan-shakib-al-hasan-1000-runs-world-cup-5797580/

Only 19 batsmen have scored 1000 runs in World Cups. Shakib al Hasan overtook Mark Waugh, Sourav Ganguly and Viv Richards during his knock against Afghanistan. He is now 16th on the list of highest World Cup run-scorers.

Shakib al Hasan in action against Afghanistan in Southampton on Monday (Reuters Photo)

Shakib al Hasan brought up yet another half-century for Bangladesh in their World Cup match against Afghanistan in Southampton on Monday. He scored 51 before being caught lbw by Mujeeb ur Rahman.

With his 51-run knock, he has now become the first batsman from Bangladesh to have crossed 1000 runs in World Cups. Only 19 batsmen have crossed the 1000-run mark in World Cups. Shakib al Hasan overtook Mark Waugh, Sourav Ganguly and Viv Richards during his knock. With 1016 runs, he is now 16th on the list of highest World Cup run-scorers.

Shakib is within easy reach of fourth place on this list – he is just 109 runs behind fourth-placed Brian Lara. The top three run-getters in World Cups are Sachin Tendulkar (2278 runs), Ricky Ponting (1743 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (1532 runs).

Shakib al Hasan has also become the highest run-getter of the current edition of the World Cup, with 476 runs from 6 matches. David Warner and Joe Root are the only two other batsmen to have crossed the 400-run mark in this World Cup.

His scores at the World Cup have been 75 vs South Africa, 64 vs New Zealand, 121 vs England, 124* vs West Indies, 41 vs Australia and 51 vs Afghanistan.

