World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for desperate Bangladesh

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Ban vs Afg) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Eager to keep the semi-final hopes alive, a desperate Bangladesh will have their work cut out when they take on a spirited Afghanistan in a do-or-die World Cup encounter in Southampton on Monday. England’s defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on Friday breathed air into Bangladesh’s hopes of securing a semifinal berth and the ‘Tigers’ will be keen on making the most of the situation starting with a win over the bottom-placed Afghanistan. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side, which is currently placed at sixth spot with five points, has batted pretty well so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, who are still in search of their maiden win in the tournament, will be drawing a lot of positive from their previous game against India. The Afghans fell agonisingly short of India’s target, losing by 11 runs on Saturday. But the team will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they restricted the famed Indian batting unit to 224 for 8.