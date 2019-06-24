Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for desperate Bangladeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/bangladesh-vs-afghanistan-predicted-playing-11-ban-vs-afg-buildup-5796615/

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for desperate Bangladesh

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Ban vs Afg) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Bangladesh clash with Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup match in Southampton on Monday.

bangladesh vs australia, cricket, live cricket online, bangladesh vs australia live score, world cup 2019, ban vs aus world cup 2019, world cup 2019 live score, ban vs aus 2019, live cricket, cricket streaming, ban vs aus, ban vs aus live score, star sports live, bangladesh vs australia, cricket, star sports 1, star sports 1 live, cricket score, live cricket score, hotstar live cricket, hotstar live cricket, cricket score, live cricket streaming, bangladesh vs australia live score, ban vs aus live streaming, bangladesh vs australia live streaming
World Cup 2019, Ban vs Afg Playing 11, Squad, Players List: (Source: AP)

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Ban vs Afg) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Eager to keep the semi-final hopes alive, a desperate Bangladesh will have their work cut out when they take on a spirited Afghanistan in a do-or-die World Cup encounter in Southampton on Monday. England’s defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on Friday breathed air into Bangladesh’s hopes of securing a semifinal berth and the ‘Tigers’ will be keen on making the most of the situation starting with a win over the bottom-placed Afghanistan. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side, which is currently placed at sixth spot with five points, has batted pretty well so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, who are still in search of their maiden win in the tournament, will be drawing a lot of positive from their previous game against India. The Afghans fell agonisingly short of India’s target, losing by 11 runs on Saturday. But the team will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they restricted the famed Indian batting unit to 224 for 8.

Live Blog

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates:

BAN vs AFG

Bangladesh clash with Afghanistan in a must-win match. This is their last chance of taking a step towards semifinal. The two sides meet in Southampton at 3 pm IST. We bring to you all the live action off the field ahead of the match, including Predictable Playing XI.

The weather is expected to be warm. The dryness of the pitch is expected to bring spin into play, much like it did during the game between India and Afghanistan.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India will have a plan for hard-hitters like Russell, says Chahal
2 World Cup 2019: Almost a Fergie time comeback
3 Kane Williamson: Nice guy who came first