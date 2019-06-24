Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Ban vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their World Cup match at Southampton. Both teams have made two changes. Afghanistan have brought in Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari in place of Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam. Bangladesh have replaced Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman with Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Bangladesh are still in the reckoning for ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal berth with five points from six matches. The Tigers, who have two wins from six matches, will need to win against Afghanistan to remain in contention for a semifinal berth. Afghanistan have built their bowling attack around their three frontline spinners, who came up with an improved performance in the match against India. Afghanistan remain rooted to the bottom of the points table after six defeats in as many matches in their second World Cup appearance.