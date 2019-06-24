Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Ban vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their World Cup match at Southampton. Both teams have made two changes. Afghanistan have brought in Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari in place of Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam. Bangladesh have replaced Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman with Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin.
Bangladesh are still in the reckoning for ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal berth with five points from six matches. The Tigers, who have two wins from six matches, will need to win against Afghanistan to remain in contention for a semifinal berth. Afghanistan have built their bowling attack around their three frontline spinners, who came up with an improved performance in the match against India. Afghanistan remain rooted to the bottom of the points table after six defeats in as many matches in their second World Cup appearance.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan Playing XI: Gulbadin Naib (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
The toss has been delayed by 10 minutes because of rain at Southampton. Will Bangladesh get the better of Afghanistan today at the slow pitch? Here's the preview.
Hello and welcome to Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live score updates. Bangladesh have been one of the more consistent sides in the World Cup as their semi-final hopes are still alive. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be looking to save their dignity and to drag Bangladesh down with them, as their skipper Gulbadin Naib suggested yesterday. Toss is about to take place. Stay tuned!