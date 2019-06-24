World Cup 2019: Shakib al Hasan shines as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, close gap on top four

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs in their World Cup match in Southampton on Monday as Shakib al Hasan came up with a superb all-round show. With this win, Bangladesh have moved up to fifth position on the points table, with a deficit of just one point from England. Afghanistan remain winless.

Bangladesh win for the third time in #CWC19! Not for the first time this tournament, Shakib Al Hasan is their star man 🌟 #CWC19 | #BANvAFG | #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/qGULklaNj3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Toss: Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to field first.

First Innings: After Bangladesh were invited to bat, their wickets fell at regular intervals at the slow Southampton track. Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave Afghanistan an early breakthrough by removing Liton Das (16) in the fifth over. Mohammad Nabi then gave Bangladesh second jolt by bowling out Tamim Iqbal (36) after his 59-run stand with Shakib-Al-Hasan. Hasan and Rahim then steadied the Bangladesh innings before Rahman’s twin blow rattled them. Rahman removed Shakib-Al-Hasan (51) and Soumya Sarkar (3) in consecutive overs leaving Bangladesh at 151/4 in the 32nd over. However, Rahim held his nerves and scored a patient 83 off 87 deliveries as Bangladesh posted 262/7.

A spirited 87 from @mushfiqur15 helped the @BCBtigers set what would be a match-winning total in Southampton. See all of their best shots here! 👀#RiseOfTheTigers | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Ki8err1AYx — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2019

Second Innings: Afghanistan got off to a decent start before Hasan dismissed Rahmat Shah (24) to give them first blow. After addition of 30 runs to the board, Mosaddek Hossain scalped Hashmatullah Shahidi (11) to give Afghanistan second jolt in the 21st over. But after Afghanistan crossed the 100-run mark, Hasan wreaked havoc and claimed four wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 200.

Gamechanger: Shakib al Hasan’s show with the ball in the middle overs of the second innings ensured that Bangladesh would enjoy a decisive victory in the match. He ran through the entire Afghanistan middle order, finishing with figures of 5/29 in his 10 overs. He took the wickets of Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

Captains Speak:

Gulbadin Naib: The last game was tough but today, we weren’t good on the field and gave 30-40 runs extra. It was a slow wicket with help for the spinners but batting wasn’t that hard. Credit to Shakib, he bowled really well. He is a strong hitter, so we wanted to hold him back and hence, sent Ikram up so that he could rotate the strike. But it didn’t work.

Mashrafe Mortaza: The crowd has been really superb for us and the atmosphere has been amazing. Shakib has been outstanding for us in the tournament, he keeps scoring runs in every game and also comes on to bowl whenever needed. That partnership between Mushy and Shakib was important, as the track wasn’t easy to bat on. Tamim batted well too and then the finish from Mahmudullah and Mosaddek was also crucial.

Brief Scores: BAN 262/7 (50 overs) | AFG 200 all out (47 overs)