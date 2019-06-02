World Cup 2019: Bangladesh register their highest ever ODI total

Bangladesh put up a score of 330/6 in their 50 overs in their World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at the Oval on Sunday, the highest score in this edition of the tournament so far. Soumya Sarkar (42), Shakib al Hasan (75) and Mushfiqur Rahim (78) made handsome contributions to the total at the top of the order, while Mahmudullah (46*) came up with an attacking blitz towards the end.

What a day for Bangladesh! The 330/6 today at The Oval is their highest-ever total in ODIs. Will it be a winning one? #CWC19 #SAvBAN #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/gNFUN7IPRr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

Here are some batting records that were broken in the Bangladesh innings:

# 330/6 is the highest ever ODI total put up by Bangladesh. Their previous best was 329/6, vs Pakistan in Dhaka in 2015. Among the 12 Test playing nations, their total is the lowest ‘highest ODI total’.

# The 142-run partnership for the third wicket between Shakib and Mushfiqur is the highest ever partnership in World Cup history for Bangladesh. Their previous best partnership in World Cups was 141 for the fifth wicket vs England in 2015.

# Shakib Al Hasan’s 75 is the highest ever score for a Bangladesh No. 3 vs South Africa and also the highest ever for a Bangladesh No. 3 in a World Cup match.

3️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ – 6️⃣ First game of #CWC19 – what a time for Bangladesh to hit their highest-ever ODI total! WATCH ⬇️ https://t.co/oJHzBZKxLA — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

# Bangladesh also became only the second side in this World Cup after England to bat in the death overs (41-50 overs). On both occasions, the bowling side have been South Africa. All other sides’ innings have been wrapped up before 40 overs.

# Shakib al Hasan picked up his 250th ODI wicket when he got Aiden Markram out. He is now one among only five all-rounders with 5000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs. The others on this list are Abdul Razzaq, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis and Shahid Afridi.