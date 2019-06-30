Toggle Menu
Bangladesh doctor transferred for FB post criticizing Mashrafe Mortazahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/bangladesh-doctor-fb-post-mashrafe-mortaza-5807851/

Bangladesh doctor transferred for FB post criticizing Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza, a sitting member of Parliament in Bangladesh, had been caught in a dispute with his country's medical fraternity after an incident earlier this year.

Mashrafe Mortaza in action against Australia in the World Cup (AP Photo)

A top doctor in Bangladesh has alleged that he has been transferred by the government to a remote rural area because of a social media post he wrote against Mashrafe Mortaza, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team.

“I have been transferred to Rangamati medical college, which doesn’t have any cancer treatment facilities. This seems to me an unnatural process,” Rezaul Karim told AFP on Sunday.

Karim, a child cancer specialist, had earlier been posted at a cancer facility in Chittagong. Around two months ago, he had written a post on Facebook saying that Mashrafe Mortaza “takes pleasure in bowling Bangladeshi doctors”.

The post was in response to an incident that had grabbed a lot of attention in Bangladesh earlier this year. Mortaza, who happens to be the only sitting member of Parliament to take part in the 2019 World Cup, visited a hospital in his constituency and found several doctors absent. A video of him reprimanding a senior doctor over telephone had gone viral on social media.

Advertising

Whether Mortaza had been in the right or whether the doctors were in the right – it had been reported at the time that Mortaza had made the surprise visit on a holiday – was widely discussed.

Karim said he was one of six doctors served notice by the country’s health ministry for writing social media posts after the incident.

Two months after the incident, he was transferred to Rangamati.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Bengali daily Manabjamin has also reported that the doctor’s transfer was a consequence of his “disrespectful Facebook remark” towards the Bangladesh captain.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Stats: Mohammed Shami matches historic record, Yuzvendra Chahal bowls most expensive spell
2 World Cup Preview: Desperate Sri Lanka clash with West Indies in must-win game
3 India vs England: Brad Hogg burns Michael Vaughan for wanting upset