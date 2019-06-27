Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Ton-up Babar Azam goes past Vivian Richards to scale yet another milestonehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/babar-azam-vivian-richards-odi-record-5801625/

World Cup 2019: Ton-up Babar Azam goes past Vivian Richards to scale yet another milestone

Babar Azam went past West Indies' legendary cricketer Viv Richards. He took 68 innings to reach the milestone, one less than Viv Richards.

Babar Azam celebrates after reaching his 10th ODI century (Source: PTI)

Babar Azam scored his maiden World Cup century in a must-win game against New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. Azam remained unbeaten for 101 runs from 127 balls including 11 fours to guide Pakistan to a victory by six wickets. On his way to 10th ODI century, the Pakistan top order batsmen became the second fastest batsman to reach 3,000 ODI runs in terms of innings.

The 24-year-old went past West Indies’ legendary cricketer Viv Richards. He took 68 innings to reach the milestone, one less than Richards. Hashim Amla is still on the top having breached the 3,000 ODI runs mark in 57 innings.

Azam came to bat in the fourth over as Trent Boult got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. He tried to form a partnership with opener Imam-ul-Haq but he was undone by Martin Guptill’s brilliant diving catch in the 11th over.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

He steadied the ship with Mohammad Hafeez who threw his wicket away after playing himself in trying to take on part-time off-spinner Kane Williamson. Azam shared a match-winning 126-run partnership with Haris Sohail and bringing the required run rate down in the last 10 overs.

The Pakistan team have seven points from seven games with a net run rate of -0.976. They need to beat Afghanistan and Bangladesh in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: ‘Have the other Pakistan finally arrived?’
2 World Cup 2019: Pakistan live to fight another day
3 ICC gives Sri Lanka permission to wear second choice ‘lucky yellow jersey’