Babarnama: progressing in the right direction

Mohammad Asif was ruffled. A 13-year-old Babar Azam had hit a bouncer through midwicket. Asif was Pakistan’s frontline fast bowler back then. He, along with Shoaib Akhtar, used to turn up at the country’s National Cricket Academy (NCA). Mudassar Nazar, then Pakistan NCA director, fondly recounts the story.

“Asif started to bowl with the old ball and said, ‘I would bowl him (Azam) a bouncer’. I told him, ‘if you bowl him a bouncer, he will hit you through midwicket. He said, ‘he is just a little lad, what are you talking about?’ I said, ‘try it then’. So, Asif actually bowled him a bouncer and got hit through midwicket.

“Asif stood for a second and said, ‘give me the new ball’. I gave him the new ball but I played a trick on him. I told Babar he was going to bowl an off-stump line, so as soon as you see the ball, leave it. Then, he will try to trick you by bowling an outswinger from wide of the crease. After three balls, Asif went wide of the crease and bowled an outswinger, and Babar left it again. Asif berated me for playing a trick on him. But more importantly, Babar was very young but was still able to digest what I was telling him – the tricks of the trade,” Nazar told The Indian Express.

Azam is Pakistan’s standout performer in the World Cup, topping the scoring chart for his team, with 378 runs at 63.00. He has scored a century and two half-centuries. His 101 not out on a difficult pitch against New Zealand oozed class. Azam, though, doesn’t convert his starts too often. But this World Cup has enhanced the reputation of the 24-year-old from Lahore. He is steadily graduating to the elite club.

An interview with Ramiz Raja, ‘RamizSpeaks’, somewhat captures Babar’s childhood. “Ramiz bhai hamein shuru se shauk tha. Bachpan mein galiyon me khelna… Bahut maare bhi khaai hain (I loved batting from my childhood. Cut my teeth in gully cricket and had to face some serious thrashing from the family elders),” Azam sheepishly told the former Pakistan skipper in the video that can be found on YouTube.

Nazar, of course, didn’t mind Azam’s love for batting, as he nurtured him at the NCA. “The connection that I have with him dates back to my second tenure at the National Cricket Academy, when he was 13 or 14 years of age. I took him under my wings. We saw he was very talented and advanced for his years. And he would often get to bat against Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif. Of course, Shoaib didn’t go full tilt but Asif, after being hit through midwicket, bowled top pace. I saw no fear whatsoever in Babar,” Nazar recollected.

A teenaged Azam also bowled a bit, with a “kink” in his arm. “We tried to rectify that. But he didn’t show much interest. For him, it was only about batting. He was inquisitive, although it was more a case of me approaching him rather than the other way round. He was always very quiet, an introvert,” Nazar said.

Azam hails from a cricket family. His three cousins – the Akmal brothers; Kamran, Adnan and Umar – have all played for Pakistan. Kamran was an established player in the national team when Azam was coming up through the ranks.

“He (Azam) did a lot of hard work. His father was a hard taskmaster. He always wanted to play cricket full-time. He made his mark at club level and at all age-group levels. When he started playing U-16 cricket, we saw the spark. There was a big enough hint that he would be a success,” Kamran told this paper.

On ‘RamizSpeaks’, Raja asked Azam about his batting; the co-relation between hard work and talent. “Eighty per cent is hard work. Talent takes you to a certain level. Then, hard work takes over and also fitness,” the batsman replied.

A road bump

Age-group cricket was relatively plain sailing. But Azam’s career hit a road bump as he was trying to break into the senior team. “There was a period when he wasn’t being picked (for the senior team) and he felt left out. But through consistent performance in domestic cricket, he broke through. And he has now become the premier batsman in the Pakistan team. He looks the best batsman the Pakistan team has by far,” Nazar said, adding: “I met him in Dubai, when he was out in the cold. He sought my advice and I told him to hang in there, his time would come. He sought me out, even though I wasn’t living in Pakistan. He came to see me with his father. But my advice to him was to play cricket and keep scoring runs. Sometimes you have to go through the grind.”

Very early in his career, Azam’s club coach, Mama Juna, had an advice for his ward. “Play the first and the last ball of a match,” Azam revealed during his interview with Raja. A lot of times, though, he gets out after getting starts. This is where Azam plays serious catch-up with his idol Virat Kohli. The India captain averages 98 in successful run-chases. The Pakistani batsman’s conversion rate, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired. In 71 ODIs so far, Azam has scored 14 half-centuries and 10 centuries. In 21 Tests, he has scored only one hundred. The Afghanistan match a few days back was a case in point. He was having a walk in the park. Then suddenly, he was bowled round his legs for 45. His dismissal triggered a collapse and took Pakistan to the cusp of defeat. They survived by the skin of their teeth.

“He (Azam) is such a class player. He has such a fantastic range. He picks length early. He likes to stay at the wicket. But his conversion rate is not good and this is an area he needs to seriously work on. I think it’s the mindset. But the ‘computer’ (brain) is working fine and I hope he will soon sort it out,” former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas told The Indian Express.

Another ex-Pakistan skipper Asif Iqbal went to the extent of calling Azam the “finest limited-overs batsman” Pakistan has ever produced. “That’s my opinion. With regards to his conversion rate, I think it could be that momentary lapse in concentration. The team management has a role to play here. They can help him rectify it,” Iqbal said.

Pakistan’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance. But in Azam, they have a positive takeaway from the tournament, and probably a future captain as well.

“He has been groomed as a captain. He started captaining at the age of 16; U-16 national team, U-19, his city team… It’s only a matter of time before he becomes the captain of the Pakistan team. I hope it doesn’t come too early for him. Because he still needs to establish himself as a frontline batsman,” Nazar felt. “We all like him. We all like his pretty 30s and 40s. He has a tremendous record in limited-overs cricket. But that’s not the case in Test cricket. Having said that, we do know he bats low down the order at No. 6 in Tests. Once he starts batting at No. 3, I think centuries will follow,” he added.

The former Pakistan opener agrees that it’s difficult for an introvert to lead the Pakistan team. “Yes, difficult thing to do for an introvert. But sometimes you need somebody from the other side, an introvert, to come in as well; someone who can lead by example.”

Kohli vs Babar

It’s too early to draw a comparison between Pakistan’s brightest batting talent Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli. But Azam, 24, has some serious numbers in the shorter formats. Last week, he became the second-fastest to reach 3,000 runs in ODIs, in 70 matches and 68 innings. South Africa’s Hashim Amla took 59 matches and 57 innings to get there. Kohli took 78 games and 75 innings to reach the landmark.

In 71 ODIs and 69 innings so far, Azam has 3,117 runs. At the same stage, Kohli had accrued 2,757 ODI runs. The India captain is now in a league of his own, with 11,225 runs in 233 ODIs with 41 centuries. He is also the fastest to 11,000 runs in 50-over cricket. His first 81 innings, however, had eight hundreds and he scored at an average of 46-plus. Azam already has 10 ODI centuries and his average is north of 52. Kohli’s next 144 innings yielded 33 hundreds and he scored at an average of 68-plus. This was where Kohli made the transformation from very good to great. So, the next phase is going to be crucial for Azam if he wants to join the elite club.

As far as T20 Internationals are concerned, Kohli’s average after 67 matches is 50.28. In 30 T20Is so far, Azam averages 54.21.

In Tests though, Azam has a long way to go to match the Indian great. In 77 Tests, Kohli has 6,613 runs, 25 centuries and an average of 53.76. Azam has only one century in 21 Tests. His average is a modest 35.28. According to Mudassar Nazar, he should bat at No. 3 in Tests as well.—ENS