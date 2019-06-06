Australia vs West Indies ODI Predicted Playing 11, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Aussies back at Trent Bridge

World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies (Aus vs WI) ODI Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Two-time champions West Indies, who seem intent on rolling back the years at the Cricket World Cup 2019 with an aggressive pace attack, meet Australia in their second match of the ongoing tournament in the United Kingdom. West Indies opened their campaign at the tournament in England and Wales by skittling out Pakistan for just 105 at Trent Bridge as their quicks made good use of the bouncer. Oshane Thomas led the way with four for 27, while Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell and captain Holder provided good support as the West Indies cruised to a seven-wicket win.

Australia, who began the defence of their title with a seven-wicket rout of outsiders Afghanistan, will pose a far sterner challenge at Trent Bridge on Thursday. To say the Nottingham venue has not been a happy hunting ground for the Australians in recent years would be something of an understatement.