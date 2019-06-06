Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies elect to field against Australia; Lewis replaces Bravo

Australia vs West Indies, Aus vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their second World Cup match at Trent Bridge. The Carribean team has dropper Darren Bravo and brought in Evin Lewis. “I think it’s a good wicket and hopefully we can get some wickets early in the morning. I think it’s just a matter for us to be disciplined. We’ve just got to be aggressive as we were in the first game and be smart as well. We’ve got one change Evin Lewis comes back in and Darren Bravo misses out,” said Holder.

Australia, on the other hand, have made no change in the team. “I probably would have a bat first anyway. It looks quite dry. Hopefully, later on, it starts to spin a bit. No changes, same team,” said Aaron Finch.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

