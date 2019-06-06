Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies elect to field against Australia; Lewis replaces Bravo

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: Australia clash with West Indies on Thursday

Australia vs West Indies, Aus vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their second World Cup match at Trent Bridge. The Carribean team has dropper Darren Bravo and brought in Evin Lewis. “I think it’s a good wicket and hopefully we can get some wickets early in the morning. I think it’s just a matter for us to be disciplined. We’ve just got to be aggressive as we were in the first game and be smart as well. We’ve got one change Evin Lewis comes back in and Darren Bravo misses out,” said Holder.

Australia, on the other hand, have made no change in the team. “I probably would have a bat first anyway. It looks quite dry. Hopefully, later on, it starts to spin a bit. No changes, same team,” said Aaron Finch.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Aaron Finch:

"I wanted to bat first on this wicket. Teams have totally changed so history doesn't matter much. We are playing with the same side."

James Holder:

"We will field first. It is a good wicket and we are hoping for some early wickets. We want to be disciplined in both the departments. We want to continue to play some good cricket. I think it is going to be a good surface. We just have to be aggressive. We have made one change in our team, Evin Lewis comes in and Darren Bravo misses out."

West Indies win the toss and opt to field against Australia in their second World Cup match.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup clash between Australia and West Indies. The two sides are rested after their opening game and they take on each other at the Trent Bridge on Thursday. Stay tuned for live score and updates. 

Australia (From): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

