Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AUS vs WI

World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies (Aus vs WI) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Both Australia and West Indies are coming off seven-wicket wins to open their World Cup campaigns. Australia opened with a win against Afghanistan while West Indies claimed victory over Pakistan. The two sides clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday after a nice break between their first and second outings. The West Indies, who have won two of the past three World Twenty20 tournaments, will take heart from the way Thomas bounced out David Warner in a warm-up match in Southampton last month.

Advertising

When will Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Where will Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Advertising

Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time does Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash?

Australia vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.