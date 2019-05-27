Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match LIVE: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After succumbing to defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up fixture, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will be desperate to make a positive comeback on Monday, when they would be up against defending champions Australia in their final warm-up match. Australia are on a good momentum, after defeating the World Cup favourites, England in their first warm-up fixture, where Aaron Finch’s men edged it by a 12-run win against the hosts. They received positive signs as Steve Smith scored a century, and David Warner managed to grab some crucial 43 runs in the win on Saturday, who would be really looking forward to facing the Sri Lankan bowling lineup which had conceded 90 runs from the last 10 overs against South Africa.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would look forward to their talismans Dimuth Karunanratne (87) and Angelo Matthews (64) to maintain their carry forward their form coming into their final warm-up fixture. Although they did lose to South Africa after being set a target of 339, Sri Lanka managed to put up a strong fightback. They would be hoping their bowlers’ would pick better form in Southampton today, especially Jeffrey Vandersay, who had conceded 30 runs from just two overs without a wicket. The leg-spinner, Jeevan Mendis had a torrid afternoon against the Africans too, as he had finished his spell with 1-45 from five overs.
Sri Lanka off to a shaky start
Despite scoring eight runs in the first over, Lahiru Thirimanne looks shaky as Mitchell Starc is generating extra bounce.
HERE WE GO!
Lahiru Thirimanne and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne are out in the middle to start the Sri Lankan innings. Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for Australia.
TOSS!
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka. After tumbling hosts England in their previous match, Australia would like to carry forward the winning momentum. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would hope to return to winning ways after going down against South Africa.