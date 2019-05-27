Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match LIVE: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After succumbing to defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up fixture, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will be desperate to make a positive comeback on Monday, when they would be up against defending champions Australia in their final warm-up match. Australia are on a good momentum, after defeating the World Cup favourites, England in their first warm-up fixture, where Aaron Finch’s men edged it by a 12-run win against the hosts. They received positive signs as Steve Smith scored a century, and David Warner managed to grab some crucial 43 runs in the win on Saturday, who would be really looking forward to facing the Sri Lankan bowling lineup which had conceded 90 runs from the last 10 overs against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would look forward to their talismans Dimuth Karunanratne (87) and Angelo Matthews (64) to maintain their carry forward their form coming into their final warm-up fixture. Although they did lose to South Africa after being set a target of 339, Sri Lanka managed to put up a strong fightback. They would be hoping their bowlers’ would pick better form in Southampton today, especially Jeffrey Vandersay, who had conceded 30 runs from just two overs without a wicket. The leg-spinner, Jeevan Mendis had a torrid afternoon against the Africans too, as he had finished his spell with 1-45 from five overs.