Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match: When and where is AUS vs SL warm-up match?

After going down against South Africa in their previous match, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lankan side will be desperate to make a positive comeback on Monday when they lock horns against defending champions Australia in their final warm-up fixture. Australia, on the other hand, would like to carry forward the winning momentum after defeating hosts England in their first warm-up fixture. The defending champions received positive signs as Steve Smith scored a century and David Warner managed to grab crucial 43 runs in the 12-run win on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would look forward to their talismans Dimuth Karunanratne and Angelo Matthews to maintain their form coming into their final warm-up fixture. Although they did lose to South Africa after being set a target of 339, Sri Lanka managed to put up a strong fightback. They would be hoping their bowlers would pick better form in Southampton, especially Jeffrey Vandersay, who conceded 30 runs from just two overs without a wicket. The leg-spinner, Jeevan Mendis had a torrid afternoon against the Proteas too, as he had finished his spell with 1-45 from five overs.
When is Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match?
Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will take place on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Where is Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match?
Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will be played at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, in Southampton.
What time does Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match begin?
Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match?
Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match?
Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.