Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AUS vs SL

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka (Aus vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Australia meet Sri Lanka in London for their World Cup clash on Saturday.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Aus vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When the Sri Lankans pop back on the tournament radar in London on Saturday, it will have been a long 11 days since their last completed match. In that time, their opponent at the Oval, Australia, has overcome the West Indies, lost to India, and held off Pakistan. Australia captain Aaron Finch acknowledged the advantage was theirs. Sri Lanka has been the worst affected team of this rain-hit World Cup, as both of its fixtures in Bristol were abandoned. Yet, the two points from those washouts, plus the win from its last appearance on June 4 against Afghanistan, have Sri Lanka still in the top half of the standings.

SL vs AUS Live Score, Updates

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be played at the Oval in London.

What time does Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

