World Cup 2019: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs

Australia's Aaron Finch leading from the front stroked his way to a majestic 153 and propelled Australia to a comfortable win by 74 runs against Sri Lanka in their World Cup fixture on Saturday.

Australia’s Aaron Finch celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Australia’s Aaron Finch leading from the front stroked his way to a majestic 153 and propelled Australia to a comfortable win by 97 runs against Sri Lanka in their World Cup fixture on Saturday.

Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia on a fresh pitch at the Oval in dry conditions.
First innings: Finch lost another toss _ he’s yet to win one in five matches _ and was made to bat at the Oval. He and David Warner were untroubled in reaching their fourth half-century opening partnership of this tournament.

Finch forged two crucial partnerships- 80 with his opening partner David Warner (26) and 173 with Steve Smith (73 off 59) for the third wicket — in his 132-ball knock which is his 14th ODI hundred.

Glenn Maxwell provided the late charge with an unbeaten 25-ball 46 but Sri Lanka tied things a bit in the end.

Second innings: For Sri Lanka it was a tale of two halves for their batting line-up as they faltered after a terrific start. Sri Lanka were off to a flier with Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera stitching 115 for the first wicket. The Islanders were in the chase till Karunaratne departed for a well-made 97. Mitchell Starc’ brilliant accuracy triggered a mini-collapse in the middle. From 186/3 Lankans were down to 236/8 within an eight-over spell.

Gamechanger:  Finch played some exquisite shots to keep the runs flowing. He punished the Lankan bowlers with 15 fours and five sixes, two of them gigantic. The Australia skipper then blasted Lasith Malinga for a couple of fours in the seventh over before welcoming Thisara Perera with successive boundaries as Australia scored 53 in the first powerplay. Finch has reached a century off 97 balls against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

Finch hit left-arm spinner Milinda Siriwardana over the long on fence in the 33rd over to bring up his 14th one-day international ton, and third this year.

Scorecard: AUS 334/7 (50.0) | SL 240 all out (44 )

