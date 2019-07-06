Toggle Menu
Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Match 45: When and where is AUS vs SA clash?

Australia vs South Africa (Aus vs SA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Today Match: Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia vs South Africa, Aus vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Faf du Plessis-led South Africa look to beat table toppers (Source: Reuters)

Australia vs South Africa, Aus vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: With their place in the semifinals sealed with two group games to spare, Australia’s players might have been forgiven for briefly easing off amid a long and gruelling Cricket World Cup schedule. However, the defending champions fielded a full-strength team in their penultimate group match, an 86-run win over trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, and are likely to keep the big guns in the lineup for Saturday’s contest against South Africa in Manchester as they look to clinch a first-place finish in the standings.

As for the South Africans, they were planning for this game to be potentially made or break for their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. All the jeopardy has been removed because of a disappointing campaign in which the Proteas have won just two of their eight games.

When will Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Australia vs South Africa World Cup clash will start from 6 pm (IST) on Saturday.

Where will Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Australia vs South Africa World Cup clash will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs South Africa World Cup clash?

Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

