Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE

Australia vs South Africa, Aus vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: With their place in the semifinals sealed with two group games to spare, Australia’s players might have been forgiven for briefly easing off amid a long and gruelling Cricket World Cup schedule. However, the defending champions fielded a full-strength team in their penultimate group match, an 86-run win over trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, and are likely to keep the big guns in the lineup for Saturday’s contest against South Africa in Manchester as they look to clinch a first-place finish in the standings.

As for the South Africans, they were planning for this game to be potentially made or break for their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. All the jeopardy has been removed because of a disappointing campaign in which the Proteas have won just two of their eight games.