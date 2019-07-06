Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE

Toggle Menu
Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Updates: South Africa look to end the campaign on a high

Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Australia will aim to remain at the top of the table with a win against the Proteas

Australia vs South Africa, Aus vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: With their place in the semifinals sealed with two group games to spare, Australia’s players might have been forgiven for briefly easing off amid a long and gruelling Cricket World Cup schedule. However, the defending champions fielded a full-strength team in their penultimate group match, an 86-run win over trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, and are likely to keep the big guns in the lineup for Saturday’s contest against South Africa in Manchester as they look to clinch a first-place finish in the standings.

As for the South Africans, they were planning for this game to be potentially made or break for their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. All the jeopardy has been removed because of a disappointing campaign in which the Proteas have won just two of their eight games.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Peter Handscomb

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

