World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Defending champions take on unpredictable opponents

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan (Aus vs Pak) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After seeing defeat in the hands of India in their last match, defending champions Australia will now take on the unpredictable Pakistan as favourites. Five-time champion Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in a one-day international series in March.
Pakistan were dismissed for 105 in its tournament-opening loss to West Indies but rallied to beat top-ranked England, a pre-tournament title favorite, to end a run of 11 straight defeats. Pakistan’s third game, against Sri Lanka, was washed out without a ball being bowled last Friday in nearby Bristol and the teams had to share the points.
Buildup
Hello and welcome to another day of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. Defending champions Australia take on Pakistan in World Cup clash on Wednesday. Finch's side will look to forget their defeat in the hands of India and get their campaign back on track. Stay tuned for live updates off the field ahead of the clash including the Predicted Playing XI