World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Defending champions take on unpredictable opponents

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan (Aus vs Pak) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After seeing defeat in the hands of India in their last match, defending champions Australia will now take on the unpredictable Pakistan as favourites. Five-time champion Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in a one-day international series in March.

Pakistan were dismissed for 105 in its tournament-opening loss to West Indies but rallied to beat top-ranked England, a pre-tournament title favorite, to end a run of 11 straight defeats. Pakistan’s third game, against Sri Lanka, was washed out without a ball being bowled last Friday in nearby Bristol and the teams had to share the points.