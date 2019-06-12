Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Pakistan win toss, ask Australia to bat

Australia vs Pakistan Aus vs Pak Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the World Cup match at Taunton. The Australians come into the match on the back of a 36-run loss to India. Australia have roped in Shaun Marsh in place of an injured Marcus Stoinis while Adam Zampa has also been replaced by Kane Richardson. On the other hand, Pakistan have replaced Shadab Khan with Shaheen Afridi.

Dubbed as the most unpredictable team of this World Cup, Sarfraz Ahmed’s side started their campaign with an opening loss to West Indies but rallied to beat top-ranked England, a pre-tournament title favorite, to end a run of 11 straight defeats. Pakistan’s third game against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled last Friday in Bristol and the teams had to share the points.