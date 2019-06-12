Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Pakistan win toss, ask Australia to bat

Australia vs Pakistan Aus vs Pak Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the World Cup match at Taunton. The Australians come into the match on the back of a 36-run loss to India. Australia have roped in Shaun Marsh in place of an injured Marcus Stoinis while Adam Zampa has also been replaced by Kane Richardson. On the other hand, Pakistan have replaced Shadab Khan with Shaheen Afridi.
Dubbed as the most unpredictable team of this World Cup, Sarfraz Ahmed’s side started their campaign with an opening loss to West Indies but rallied to beat top-ranked England, a pre-tournament title favorite, to end a run of 11 straight defeats. Pakistan’s third game against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled last Friday in Bristol and the teams had to share the points.
SIX
SIX! Finch claims the first maximum of the match after a poor start from Australia. He whacks one over the fence after pulling in front of deep square leg. AUS are 17/0 after 3.1 overs
Superb start for Pakistan
Suberb start by Pakistan as they give away zero runs to the defending champions in the first over. Finch fails to open
Match underway
Warner and Finch open for Australia. Amir opens the bowling as Australia vs Pakistan is underway
National anthems
The two sides are singing their respective national anthems. Match to begin any moment now.
PAK Playing XI
Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir
AUS Playing XI
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson
Aaron Finch:
"Would've bowled first too. A tinge of green and some moisture in the wicket. In a world cup, winning so many against Pakistan doesn't really matter much. We have to wait and see what the wicket plays like. I expect some swing and seam-movement. It depends on the game. India bowled really well to us as, as did Afghanistan. Marcus Stoinis is out with a side-strain, Shaun Marsh comes in for him, and Kane Richardson comes in for Adam Zampa."
Sarfraz Ahmed:
"We are going to bowl first today. There's a bit of grass and moisture on the pitch, so we need to take advantage of that. Unfortunately we couldn't play the last game, but we practised hard in the last few days so the momentum is very high for us. Shadab Khan will sit out today and Shaheen Afridi comes back in for us. One of our Test umpires (Riazuddin) has passed away, and in honour of him, we're all going to wear black bands today."
Toss
Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first against Austrlaia at County Cricket Ground in Taunton
AUS vs PAK LIVE
Australia clash with Pakistan at the County Cricket Ground in Taunton on Wednesday. 15 minutes to go for the toss as we bring to you live score and updates of the match.