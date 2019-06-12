World Cup 2019: David Warner, Pat Cummins help Australia bounce back in style

Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in their fourth match at the World Cup. David Warner’s first century since returning from his ban helped Australia to 307 all out in 49 overs although they had looked on course for a much larger total. In reply, a clinical bowling performance led by Pat Cummins (3/33) helped the Kangaroos defend their total with ease.

David Warner's iconic celebration is back. His century means he's today's Player of the Match. #CmonAussie #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/a6OLgFCBdH — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 12 June 2019

Toss: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia

First innings: Sent into bat, Australia were off to a steady start with Warner and skipper Aaron Finch helping the team to 50 in 10 overs. Australia seemed headed for a mammoth total as they were 223/2 in the 34th over but Amir’s sensational spell (5/30) changed the complexion of the game. With the exception of the excellent Mohammad Amir, Pakistan’s attack struggled early on, not helped by woeful fielding.

That's the game. Glenn Maxwell with an astonishing run-out to end proceedings. Wahab threatened to do something special for a brief period but the bowlers have done their job – it's a 41-run win for the reigning champions. #CmonAussie #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xjGInDB7mI — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 12 June 2019

Second innings: In response, Pakistan got off to a dreadful start as they lost Fakhar Zaman early. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam tried to reconstruct the Pakistani chase but wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. However, a late partnership between Wahab Riaz and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed gave the Asian side a glimmer of hope, but it was snuffed out when Riaz fell for 39-ball 45. Pakistan were bowled out for 266.

Gamechanger: While Pakistan bowlers managed to bundle out Australia for 307, Asif Ali’s sloppy fielding display proved to be expensive for his side. The Pakistani cricketer first dropped Aaron Finch at slips and then popped out a sitter at the third man providing David Warner with another opportunity to take on the bowlers.

Captains speak:

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Definitely very disappointing. Lost three wickets in 15 balls from 140/3. To take positives, Hassan Ali batted well, Wahab batted well. Fought in the end but could not finish it off well. Except Amir, others did not bowl well. For me, this was a 270-280 pitch. To win matches, top four has to perform. Made runs but couldn’t convert. To win matches, top four must score runs. India-Pakistan is a big match so we’ll try our level best.

Aaron Finch: Certainly did put us under pressure. Guys like Hassan and Wahab are good strikers of the ball. Hard to stop when they’re on a roll. Just had to bowl our best ball, whether it’s a length ball or yorker. When you’re slightly off, on a small ground like this, you’re punished. Didn’t bat out our fifty overs which was disappointing. When you go with an extra batter, you back the batsmen to do the job. Probably tried to go a little too hard too early. It was a tough call to leave out Zampa. When you lose your all-rounder to injury, have to choose one or the other. An extra batter or extra bowler. Went with the extra batter today. Backed Maxwell to bowl the overs. Was a tough call on Zampa. Has been bowling nicely.

Scorecard: AUS- 307 (49 ovs) | PAK- 220/7 (38.2)