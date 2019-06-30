World Cup 2019: Australia are the team to beat, says Kiwi star Boult

Boasting of a good World Cup record, five-time champions Australia are the team to beat in the ongoing edition of the game’s showpiece event, said New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

In a repeat of 2015 final between the trans-Tasman rivals, pace spearhead Boult’s historic hat-trick went in vain as Mitchell Starc’s (5/26) brilliant five-for guided Australia to a convincing 86-run win over New Zealand at the Lord’s here on Saturday.

With his swinging full-pitched deliveries, Boult sent back the well-settled Usman Khawaja (88 off 129 balls), Starc and Jason Behrendorff, while giving away just two runs of the last over to become the first Kiwi to grab a hat-trick in the World Cup.

But his efforts proved futile as New Zealand were shot out for 157.

By virtue of the win, defending champions Australia, who are already through to the semifinals, have consolidated their position at the top with 14 points from eight games.

“Australia turn up for World Cups. They have a good record in them and they’re peaking nicely. They produced the complete performance and they were too good for us,” said Boult, who returned with figures of 4 for 51.

“There are some quality sides here but it’s all about timing in my opinion and Australia are performing well, there’s only a couple of weeks left and they’re the ones to beat.”

Boult was effusive in his praise for pace counterpart Starc, the tournament’s best bowler so far.

Boult was joint leading wicket-taker in the 2015 tournament with 22 wickets, alongside Starc. But this time Starc overshadowed him and is leading the wicket-takers list with 24 scalps ahead of second-placed Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand, with 17. “He’s (Starc) six foot seven, bowls 157kph and swings it both ways! He’s a classy bowler. He was used very nicely with short spells to be aggressive. He’s had a stellar campaign so far,” the Kiwi left-arm pacer said.

Boult, however, said it was special to grab a hat-trick at the ‘Home of Cricket’, his second in ODI cricket.

“It would have been nice if it was in the first over but any bowler dreams of getting three wickets in a row. To do it at the ‘Home of Cricket’ in front of a good crowd against Australia was pretty cool,” he said.

“It’s a pretty simple game plan. I wanted to disturb the woodwork and it was nice to see the stumps light up. It was a bit of entertainment for the crowd.”

He said New Zealand let Australia off the hook on Saturday.

“To have them 90 for five and let them get over 200 was frustrating. If we had kept them under 200, then it’s a whole different ball game,” he said.

New Zealand have now suffered two successive defeats, against Pakistan and Australia, and face England in their final group match on Wednesday, a match that could yet decide who makes the final four.

“We need to win the last one. It will be a big one for England and they will be hungry – it’s certainly not panic stations. The bowling plans work well against any side so there won’t be much reinvention,” Boult signed off.

Williamson urges team to play with freedom and stay positive after Australia defeat

Skipper Kane Williamson emphasised on competing with the right mindset, which allows to play with freedom, after New Zealand slipped to their second defeat in the World Cup.

The Black Caps looked in a strong position early in the game with Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson reducing Australia to 92 for 5 at Lord’s on Saturday.

But a 107-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Alex Carey (71) and Usman Khawaja (88) changed the course of the game as Australia battled to 243 for nine.

It proved to be a stiff target as New Zealand fell to 157 all out in their chase.

“Once again, it is about moving on, and going to Durham and looking forward to a new surface and new opposition (England),” Williamson said after the defeat.

“We as a side need to be really positive and play with that freedom, because when we do that, that is when we play our best cricket, and that’s the sort of mindset we need to have.”

New Zealand, who are currently placed third on points table, had suffered their maiden defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pakistan delaying their qualification for the knockout stage.

However, if India beat hosts England, it could see New Zealand into the semi-finals. Failing that, the Black Caps may have to beat the hosts in their final group game in Durham to secure a spot in the last four.

“Maybe there’s a dent in momentum. But then at the end of the day, it is coming back to the cricket that we want to play. Playing with those cricket smarts throughout this tournament has been perhaps the most important thing.”

Talking about the loss to Australia, Williamson said the partnership between Carey and Khawaja bolstered Australia to a competitive total.

“I think that partnership between Khawaja and Carey was superb. I don’t think anybody hit the ball well on that surface all day except for Carey, and they managed to put on 100, which certainly got them a very, very competitive total.

“I suppose we were one wicket away if you’re looking at positives in terms of our bowling performance and trying to restrict them to a much lower total, but it wasn’t to be. The match-ups didn’t really fall our way with both our spinners turning the ball in to two left-hand batters,” Williamson said.