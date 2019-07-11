Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for AUS vs ENG

Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Hosts England will face Australia in the semi-final of World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday. England lost to Australia comprehensively in their league match at the Lord’s. However, in the run chase of 286, they did not have their star opener Jason Roy in the team as he was injured. Roy’s return to the team helped Eoin Morgan’s side to make a comeback after two straight losses which threatened their spot in the semi-finals.

England openers Jonny Bairstow and Roy have been outstanding in the last couple of matches putting on 100-plus partnerships against India and New Zealand. They have gained momentum ahead of the semi-final clash. On the other hand, Australia lost their last league match to South Africa losing the top spot on the points table.

There were a few injuries in the last league as well. Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the remainder of World Cup. Peter Handscomb will be replacing him in the playing XI as Australia head coach Justin Langer confirmed ahead of the semi-final clash. Handscomb had played well before World Cup 2019 but was unlucky not to get picked in the squad as Steve Smith and David Warner returned to the side. Marcus Stoinis is fit ahead of the semi-final and is likely to get picked in the playing XI.

England are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination. They have got the firepower to tackle the Australian bowling lineup. However, rain can play spoilsport at Edgbaston, Birmingham which could make Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as lethal as Matt Henry and Trent Boult against India in the semi-final at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Probable playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

Dream XI picks:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc