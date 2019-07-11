Australia vs England Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Eoin Morgan’s England look to topple defending champions

Australia will take on England in the second semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Thursday. The defending champions enter the match on the back of a 10-run defeat against South Africa in their last league stage match. Despite few injury setbacks, the Australian side will bank on their star-performers David Warner, Mitchell Starc to make an impact in the contest. All eyes will also be on Peter Handscomb who is all set to make his World Cup debut against England.

England, on the other hand, are playing their first semi-final since 1992. For Eoin Morgan’s Men, it will be about playing the brand of cricket they are known to play in the last four years. England is expected to play the same side as both Jason Roy and Jorfra Archer looked fit in the last match.