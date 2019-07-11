Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE: Australia win toss, elect to bat against England

Australia vs England, Aus vs Eng Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Score Updates: Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against England in the second semifinals of the World Cup 2019 at Birmingham. Australia have made one change bringing in Peter Handscomb in place of an injured Usman Khawaja. England remain unchanged.

Eoin Morgan’s England team will go into the Birmingham game on the back of convincing wins against India and New Zealand. Both teams will want to win the toss, and neither will want to chase in a tournament which has heavily favored the side batting first. Catch live score and updates of AUS vs ENG