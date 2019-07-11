Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE: Australia win toss, elect to bat against England

Australia vs England, Aus vs Eng Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Score Updates: Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against England in the second semifinals of the World Cup 2019 at Birmingham. Australia have made one change bringing in Peter Handscomb in place of an injured Usman Khawaja. England remain unchanged.
Eoin Morgan’s England team will go into the Birmingham game on the back of convincing wins against India and New Zealand. Both teams will want to win the toss, and neither will want to chase in a tournament which has heavily favored the side batting first. Catch live score and updates of AUS vs ENG
PLAYING XI
ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
Australia win toss, elect to bat first
Poor weather conditions, which disrupted the first semi-final between India and New Zealand, are likely to hinder the clash between England and Australia too. As per reports, the MET department has predicted that the sky will remain overcast throughout the day with chances of a downpour. The temperature will hover around 22 degree Celsius.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the semi-final match between Australia and New Zealand. The English side suffered a drop in their form, losing two matches on the trot midway during the league stages. However, the Eoin Morgan-side got back the lost rhythm at the right moment and would like to carry the momentum going into the clash.
Australia, on the other hand, will go into the contest with brimming confidence. The defending champions have never faltered in the seven previous semifinals at the tournament, and they would like to make it eight when they take on the hosts at Edgbaston.
Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!