World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: Defending champions face resurgent Bangladesh

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh (Aus vs Ban) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: With a healthy campaign running, the defending champions run into a tricky Bangladesh when they strive to get closer to ICC Men Cricket World Cup semifinals in Nottingham on Thursday. The Aaron Finch-led side is at number two behind table-toppers England, though it also has eight points from five matches. Australia (0.812) are marginally behind the hosts (1.862) when Net Run Rate is taken into account.

Australia will start favourites but a passionate Bangladesh are expected to make life tough for the holders. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are known to raise their level agianst top sides, Before getting the better of West Indies, they had shocked South Africa by 21 runs in their campaign opener. With five points from as many matches, Bangladesh have become a contender for the semifinal spot.