Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: Defending champions face resurgent Bangladeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/australia-vs-bangladesh-predicted-playing-11-buildup-5789755/

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: Defending champions face resurgent Bangladesh

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh (Aus vs Ban) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Australia meet Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup clash in Nottingham on Thursday.

World Cup 2019, Aus vs Ban Squad, Players List: All you need to know ahead of the match (Source: Reuters)

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh (Aus vs Ban) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: With a healthy campaign running, the defending champions run into a tricky Bangladesh when they strive to get closer to ICC Men Cricket World Cup semifinals in Nottingham on Thursday. The Aaron Finch-led side is at number two behind table-toppers England, though it also has eight points from five matches. Australia (0.812) are marginally behind the hosts (1.862) when Net Run Rate is taken into account.

Australia will start favourites but a passionate Bangladesh are expected to make life tough for the holders. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are known to raise their level agianst top sides, Before getting the better of West Indies, they had shocked South Africa by 21 runs in their campaign opener. With five points from as many matches, Bangladesh have become a contender for the semifinal spot.

Live Blog

World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates:

AUS vs BAN

On Thursday, defending champions Australia take on a resurgent Bangladesh in Men Cricket World Cup clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. We bring you all the live updates on and off the field ahead of the clash as well as Probable XI.

After his unbeaten 124, Shakib declared that he held no fear for the Australian pace brigade, led by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. "We've been facing some of the best fast bowlers in the last four matches. We've been coping well and we're not worried about that because we played England, we played West Indies. Both the teams got 140, 150-plus bowlers. We just need to do our basics right. I think we're a skilled team and we are capable enough to counter those challenges."

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Williamson Kane slams unbeaten ton against South Africa
2 World Cup 2019: All hell breaks loose in Pakistan
3 World Cup 2019: Steve Smith never stops batting, even while in shower