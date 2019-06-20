Australia vs Bangladesh, Nottingham Weather and Pitch Report Today: Expected to stay cloudy, might rain

Australia vs Bangladesh (Aus vs Ban) World Cup 2019, Nottingham Weather Forecast Report Today: Australia will be playing Bangladesh at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. Both teams will be high on confidence following Australia’s convincing victory over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’s resounding defeat of the West Indies. Both teams are on the back of 300+ totals, and will look to take full advantage of the batter’s paradise at Trent Bridge. Bangladesh’s star all-rounder and Aussie captain Aaron Finch sit at one and three in the most runs list of this World Cup respectively, with Shakib in particularly good form with two consecutive centuries.

Advertising

Both teams will also look to their bowlers to match the performance levels of the batsmen. On a flat batting track, the key differentiator could likely be the bowling; the better fielding side will win this game.

Weather Forecast:

There is a 62% chance of rain around Nottingham today, with thunderclouds scheduled to pass through the city. Expect the stadium to be under cloud cover and the threat of rain for long periods of time, with the sun unlikely to show for long durations. Temperatures will be around 17 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of eight degrees. The last match at Trent Bridge, India vs New Zealand, was washed out without a ball bowled.

Pitch Report:

Trent Bridge is notorious for being a high-scoring ground, with England’s record 481-6 against Australia last year being scored at this stadium. It has been a relatively high scoring pitch, with the highest-scoring match of the tournament so far being played here (England vs Pakistan). Very good batting surface, with lots of runs in both innings.