Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat first

Australia vs Bangladesh, Aus vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Finch makes three changes in the Australian side. Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Adam Zampa return to the side replacing Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson. Mashrafe Mortaza makes two changes in Bangladesh side. Rubel Hossain comes in for Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman replaces Mosaddek Hossain.

Australia are also in high spirits, bolstered by the return to fitness of Nathan Coulter-Nile and allrounder Marcus Stoinis. He strained his left side while bowling against India 10 days ago and missed the wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The defending champions will start favourites for the clash in Nottingham. It is expected to be cloudy with rain and thunderstorm predicted in the city.