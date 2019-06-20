Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat first

Australia vs Bangladesh, Aus vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Finch makes three changes in the Australian side. Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Adam Zampa return to the side replacing Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson. Mashrafe Mortaza makes two changes in Bangladesh side. Rubel Hossain comes in for Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman replaces Mosaddek Hossain.
Australia are also in high spirits, bolstered by the return to fitness of Nathan Coulter-Nile and allrounder Marcus Stoinis. He strained his left side while bowling against India 10 days ago and missed the wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The defending champions will start favourites for the clash in Nottingham. It is expected to be cloudy with rain and thunderstorm predicted in the city.
First boundary
Aaron Finch hits the first boundary off the match, he get off the mark straightaway. AUS - 5/0 in 1 over
First innings underway
David Warner and Aaron Finch open the innings for Australia. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza to open the bowling for Bangladesh.
Two changes in Bangladesh side
Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Three changes in Australian side
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Toss update
Aaron Finch wins the toss, elects to bat first.
"We are gonna bat first, looks a really good surface. I think we have played well in patches. There have been times we haven't got it right. Still excited to be in this position. Stoinis comes back in the team. We get through the middle overs nicely," Finch.
Rain might play spoilsport
Hello and welcome to Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup clash live updates. Rain may spoilsport as there is a 62 per cent chance of rain today. Expect a rain-curtailed game. Stay tuned for more updates.