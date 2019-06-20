Toggle Menu
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat first

Australia vs Bangladesh, Aus vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Today Match: Defending champions Australia clash with Bangladesh in Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online: Defending champions take on the Tigers

Australia vs Bangladesh, Aus vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Finch makes three changes in the Australian side. Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Adam Zampa return to the side replacing Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson. Mashrafe Mortaza makes two changes in Bangladesh side. Rubel Hossain comes in for Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman replaces Mosaddek Hossain.

Australia are also in high spirits, bolstered by the return to fitness of Nathan Coulter-Nile and allrounder Marcus Stoinis. He strained his left side while bowling against India 10 days ago and missed the wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The defending champions will start favourites for the clash in Nottingham. It is expected to be cloudy with rain and thunderstorm predicted in the city.

Live Blog

First boundary

Aaron Finch hits the first boundary off the match, he get off the mark straightaway. AUS - 5/0 in 1 over

First innings underway

David Warner and Aaron Finch open the innings for Australia. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza to open the bowling for Bangladesh. 

Two changes in Bangladesh side

Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Three changes in Australian side

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Toss update

Aaron Finch wins the toss, elects to bat first. 

"We are gonna bat first, looks a really good surface. I think we have played well in patches. There have been times we haven't got it right. Still excited to be in this position. Stoinis comes back in the team. We get through the middle overs nicely," Finch. 

Rain might play spoilsport

Hello and welcome to Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup clash live updates. Rain may spoilsport as there is a 62 per cent chance of rain today. Expect a rain-curtailed game. Stay tuned for more updates. 

The Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun.

