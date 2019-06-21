World Cup 2019: David Warner takes Australia closer to semifinals

Australia moved closer to World Cup semifinals after David Warner inspired the defending champions to a comfortable 48-run win over a combative Bangladesh with his second century of the tournament.

Toss: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in a World Cup match here Thursday.

First innings: David Warner worked his way to a responsible 166, his second century of the tournament, to lead Australia to a formidable 381/5. Warner added 121 runs with his skipper Aaron Finch (53) and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89). This set up the platform for the big hitters. Rain halted play when just one over was left to be bowled in the Australian innings. After a while Marcus Stoinis (17) and Alex Carey (11) returned to collect 13 from the last over as Australia made their second highest score in World Cup. Soumya Sarkar (3/58) took three wickets.

Second innings: Faced with a daunting task to chase down the massive target, the ‘Tigers’, as expected, took the fight to the rival camp but ended up with 333/8 in 50 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim (102 not out), Mahmudullah (69), Tamim Iqbal (62) and in-form Shakib Al Hasan (41) gave their all in the chase but the effort still proved insufficient though the total was their best ever in ODIs. Paceman Mitchell Starc (2/55) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/58) shared four wickets between them. The win took Australia to top of the table with 10 points from six games while Bangladesh remained at number five with five points

Gamechanger: Warner contained aggression, his natural style of play, to build his innings and went on an offensive only after Australia got the license to go for the kill. He completed his 16th ODI hundred, his sixth 150-plus knock, which came off 147 balls with 14 hits to fence and five over the ropes.

Captains Speak:

Aaron Finch | Winning Captain: Every time there was a partnership going, there were a few butterflies. We have been pretty consistent. We have guys who have WC experience. Having good partnerships with bat and ball is important. Few of the changes were forced. The spinner was left out as well for a few games. It also depends on the wicket. We always pride ourselves on our fielding and we were quite sloppy despite the wet conditions at the beginning. No excuses there. Not yet thinking about semis. Hopefully, we will secure a place in the top four. Nice to get a couple of boundaries away at the start. The wickets have been good as well and that helps as an opening batsman.

Mashrafe Mortaza | Losing Captain: I think we gave away 40-50 on the field. Otherwise, it could have been a different chase. Credit to Warner and other Australian batsmen. This is the best we have. A few newcomers have come in. To be honest, we have been positive. Soumya got out run out and Shakib-Tamim did well but 381 was tough. Every game we need to win and wait for others as well.

Scorecard: AUS 381/5 (50 ovs)BAN 333/8 (50 ovs)