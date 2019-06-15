Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Australia to take final call on injured Marcus Stoinis next weekhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/australia-cricket-team-icc-cricket-world-cup-to-take-final-call-on-injured-marcus-stoinis-next-week-5782151/

World Cup 2019: Australia to take final call on injured Marcus Stoinis next week

Stoinis, who has suffered a side strain that is preventing him from bowling, will be travelling with the Australian squad to Nottingham - the venue for their next match.

Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis injury, Marcus Stoinis side strain, Marcus Stoinis World Cup 2019, Mitchell Marsh World Cup 2019, Marcus Stoinis replacement, ICC World Cup 2019, Australia World Cup 2019 squad
Marcus Stoinis took two wickets against India. (Source: Reuters)

Australia will take a final call on injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ fate in the World Cup ahead of their next week’s match against Bangladesh.

Stoinis, who has suffered a side strain that is preventing him from bowling, will be travelling with the Australian squad to Nottingham – the venue for their next match – and the final decision on whether he would remain in the World Cup would be taken there.

Skipper Aaron Finch said Mitchell Marsh, who is on standby and has started training, would be ready if he is included into the official squad.

“Yeah, that’s why he’s here … but as a bit of a precaution more than anything, if Stoinis doesn’t recover well enough over the next couple of days,” Finch was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Advertising

“There is confidence that Mitch will come in and do well if selected, if Stoinis doesn’t recover properly,” he added.

Finch admitted that injury to an all-rounder upsets the balance of a side.

“Yeah, it’s tough when guys, especially all-rounders who balance out your side really well and give you that extra fast-bowling option, as well as a top six batter, (are out). So it’s a little bit difficult trying to decide whether you go the extra batter or the extra bowler, depending on conditions,” Finch said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“So I think it does make it a little bit tougher, a bit more of a challenge, no doubt. But we also did plan for that, if it did happen throughout the tournament. So it wasn’t a total surprise. Obviously, it’s not ideal, but it’s not a surprise to us because we had already thought about things like that. But just game to game, it totally changes depending on the conditions,” he added.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Jason Holder has no regrets about gambling on Andre Russell’s fitness
2 South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch SA vs AFG
3 Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Finch slams half-century, Khawaja departs