AUS vs PAK: ‘This fielding from Pakistan is rubbish’, fans lament Asif Ali’s mistakes

Asif Ali first dropped Aaron Finch at slips and later also popped out a sitter at the third man providing David Warner with another opportunity to take on the bowlers.

Sarfaraz Ahmed engaged in a discussion with his teammates during the drinks break. (AP Photo)

While Pakistan bowlers managed to bundle out Australia for 307, Asif Ali’s sloppy fielding display became the hot topic on social media on Wednesday. The Pakistani cricketer first dropped Aaron Finch at slips and then popped out a sitter at the third man providing David Warner with another opportunity to take on the bowlers. Warner went on to score 107 that took the Australian past 300-run mark.

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raza also couldn’t resist himself from taking a dig at the Pakistan cricket team for their poor fielding display. “I don’t mean to be disheartening but this fielding from Pakistan is rubbish!!” the former Pakistani cricketer tweeted.

It all started in the 12th over when Aaron Finch got a thickish outside edge but Asif standing at the first slip failed to grab the ball. However, the horror continued for the Pakistani cricketer as he again missed a sitter back at the third man area.

The ball travelled straight to him and everyone expected it to be a simple catch but he popped it out, leaving every Pakistani supporter at the stadium in disheartened.

However, Mohammad Amir came to Pakistan’s aid and his breathtaking spell restricted the defending champions from posting a gigantic total on the board. The seamer, who was not picked in Pakistan’s initial World Cup squad, completed his fifer and gave away just 30 runs in his 10-over quota.

After breaking the 146-run opening stand between Finch and Warner, the Pakistani seamer stood up to his skipper’s expectations when the responsibility was handed to him. Amir picked the crucial wickets of Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, and Mitchell Starc to bowl out Australia for 307.

