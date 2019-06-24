Andre Russell ruled out of rest of World Cup, Sunil Ambris called up

Toggle Menu
Sunil Ambris has been called up to the West Indies squad as Andre Russell's replacement.

Andre Russell of West Indies walks off the field after bowling against England in their World Cup match (AP Photo)

Andre Russell has been ruled of the rest of the World Cup because of his recurrent left knee injury. Sunil Ambris has been called up to the West Indies squad as his replacement for the final three matches of the round-robin stage.

Russell was seen struggling with his knee injury throughout the World Cup, often having to hobble off the field after bowling a few overs.

After a brilliant outing in the IPL season, the 2019 World Cup was a disappointment for Russell. His highest score in the World Cup was only 21 against England. He has scores of 0 and 15 to show apart from that match.

He also picked up 5 wickets in the World Cup, with best figures of 2/4 vs Pakistan.

The Event Technical Committee of the World Cup has approved Sunil Ambris as a replacement player for Andre Russell in the West Indies squad. Ambris is a 26-year-old top order batsman, having played 6 Tests and 6 ODIs.

West Indies will play their next match against India on Thursday.

West Indies have matches remaining against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan after the India match. They need to win all three matches to have any chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

