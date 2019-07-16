Amitabh Bachchan rips apart ICC boundary rule that made England world champions

England beating New Zealand is the talk of the town even two days after the World Cup final. ICC’s boundary rule is being debated and criticised by cricket fans and former cricketers. Now Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also jumped on the bandwagon.

Advertising

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and criticised the ICC rule in the most amusing and hilarious manner. He said,”You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer.”

T 3227 – आपके पास 2000 रूपये, मेरे पास भी 2000 रुपये,

आपके पास 2000 का एक नोट, मेरे पास 500 के 4 …

कौन ज्यादा अमीर??? ICC – जिसके पास 500 के 4 नोट वो ज्यादा रईस.. #Iccrules😂😂🤣🤣

प्रणाम गुरुदेव

Ef~NS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2019

The World Cup final first entered a Super Over with the scores tied on 241. However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored. England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

Now Twitter is abuzz with sharp reactions on this weird rule. Cricketer Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh are some of the names among those who reacted on the ICC’s boundary rule.