Amitabh Bachchan rips apart ICC boundary rule that made England world champions

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and criticised the ICC rule in the most amusing and hilarious manner.

England’s Ben Stokes after the presentation after winning the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. (AP Photo)

England beating New Zealand is the talk of the town even two days after the World Cup final. ICC’s boundary rule is being debated and criticised by cricket fans and former cricketers. Now Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also jumped on the bandwagon.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and criticised the ICC rule in the most amusing and hilarious manner. He said,”You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer.”

The World Cup final first entered a Super Over with the scores tied on 241. However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored. England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

Now Twitter is abuzz with sharp reactions on this weird rule. Cricketer Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh are some of the names among those who reacted on the ICC’s boundary rule.

