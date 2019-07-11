WATCH: Alex Carey survives major injury scare, continues with bandaged chin

Toggle Menu
Alex Carey's helmet fell right off after the ball struck him, leaving a deep cut on his chin. He immediately signalled towards the dressing room and asked for medical assistance.

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey survived a major injury scare during his side’s semi-final clash against England after a short ball by Jofra Archer struck him on the helmet. Carey’s helmet fell right off after the ball struck him, leaving a deep cut on his chin. He immediately signalled towards the dressing room and asked for medical assistance.

The incident took place in the final delivery of the eighth over and the game had to be halted while the wicketkeeper received treatment. However, there was some relief for the Australian dressing room as the 27-year-old carried on after the blow.

After electing to bat first, Australia got off to a dreadful start as they lost three batsmen inside the first 10 overs. Australian skipper Aaron Finch was the first man to return to the pavilion. He was dismissed on a golden duck by Archer off his first ball of the match.

David Warner, who has been in splendid form, also failed to survive the ruthless bowling attack and was removed by Chris Woakes, after he got a thick edge which was brilliantly caught by Jonny Bairstow at slips.

World Cup debutant Peter Handscomb also failed to make an impact as he could only manage 4 off the 12 deliveries he faced.

Australia will now bank on former captain Steve Smith, who had to try and rescue their batting with Carey.

