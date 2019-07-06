Toggle Menu
Watch: Aircraft with anti-India slogans fly during India-Sri Lanka match; ICC unhappyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/aircrafts-with-anti-india-slogans-fly-during-india-sri-lanka-match-icc-unhappy-5818680/

Watch: Aircraft with anti-India slogans fly during India-Sri Lanka match; ICC unhappy

This is second such incident inside 10 days as Afghanistan and Pakistan fans had clashed at the same venue on June 29 after 'Justice for Balochistan' banner was displayed by an unnamed aircraft that landed at the Bradford airport.

An aircraft tows a banner which reads “Justice for Kashmir” as it flies over the venue of the Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds (Source: AP)

Minutes after the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka started on Saturday, an aircraft carrying the banner ‘Justice for Kashmir’ flew above Headingley stadium. After a half an hour, a similar looking aircraft flew over the stadium with a different banner – ‘India Stop Genocide, Free Kashmir’.

This is second such incident inside 10 days as Afghanistan and Pakistan fans had clashed at the same venue on June 29 after ‘Justice for Balochistan’ banner was displayed by an unnamed aircraft that landed at the Bradford airport. A few fans were evicted for engaging in a brawl inside the stadium premises.

The ICC has zero tolerance for political or racist slogans and expressed their disappointment this new security breach.

“We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” the ICC said in a statement.

Yorkshire, in the north of England, is known for having a sizable Pakistan population, especially in Bradford.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest from occurring. After the previous incident, we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue. So we are very dissatisfied it has happened again,” the ICC statement added.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sanjay Manjrekar picks Ravindra Jadeja in India playing XI for World Cup semi, gets trolled
2 Angelo Mathews continues personal streak against India, rescues Sri Lanka with century
3 India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-fastest Indian to bag 100 ODI wickets