Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Aim was to bat as long as possible, says Shai Hopehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/aim-was-to-bat-as-long-as-possible-says-shai-hope-dismissing-low-scoring-rate-criticism-5786343/

World Cup 2019: Aim was to bat as long as possible, says Shai Hope

West Indies' low scoring rate has come under severe criticism after Bangladesh scripted the second highest successful run chase in World Cup history, but Shai Hope defended his 121-ball 96.

Shai Hope en route to his 121-ball 96. (Reuters/Paul Childs)

West Indies’ low scoring rate has come under severe criticism after Bangladesh scripted the second highest successful run chase in World Cup history, but Shai Hope defended his 121-ball 96, saying he looked to add stability with wickets falling regularly in the middle-overs.

Bangladesh chased down a target of 322 with 8.3 overs to spare and Windies captain Jason Holder said they had been under-par as far as scoring rate was concerned.

But wicketkeeper-batsman Hope brushed it aside, claiming that his main aim was to add solidity to a side that has been losing wickets with regularity in the middle-overs during the ongoing 50-over showpiece.

“Whenever I step to the crease, it’s a case of batting as long as possible. Don’t leave it for anyone else in the final overs, you just have to take responsibility,” Hope was quoted as saying by ICC website.

Advertising

Seventh in the table after three losses from five games, the West Indies now face an uphill task to make the World Cup semi-finals and Hope promised to do ‘whatever he can’ to help the West Indies

“I can massively improve it (the strike rate). Whatever I can do to improve, I’ll do that,” he said.

“But it was a bit of a difficult spot for me in the sense that we keep losing wickets in the middle overs and putting the lower half under a bit of pressure.

Having said that we need to keep the innings together and get as many runs as we can, especially in the back-end,” added the 25-year-old.

Next up is a game against New Zealand, in Manchester on Saturday, and Hope said now is the time for major soul-searching if he and his teammates are to turn their form around.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“It’s now must-win. We have to put everything into getting those runs. As a team, we have to go back to the drawing board, find solutions and go and win the game,” said Hope.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 England vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: England off to steady start against Afghanistan
2 Afghanistan vs England Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AFG vs ENG
3 We need your support: Pakistan players urge fans to not use ‘bad words’ in criticism