World Cup 2019: Aftab Alam to be replaced by Sayed Shirzad in Afghanistan squad

Aftab Alam played three games at the World Cup, claiming four wickets with his best of 3/45 coming against New Zealand at Taunton.

Afghanistan’s Aftab Alam adjusts his headband against India in World Cup (AP)

Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad, the ICC confirmed Thursday.

According to a ICC statement, Alam has been replaced under exceptional circumstances.

“The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as a replacement player for Aftab Alam in Afghanistan’s squad for the remainder of the tournament,” the ICC said in a statement.

Already out of the reckoning with seven defeats from as many games, Afghanistan now have only pride to play for in their remaining two games — against Pakistan on Saturday and West Indies on July 4.

