ICC World Cup 2019 to reach Afghanistan via state broadcaster

For the first time in history, World Cup will be brought to the fans of strife-torn Afghanistan via state broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) with the coverage reaching approximately an audience of 20 million. Afghanistan are participating in their first ever World Cup.

Advertising

With support from ICC global broadcast partner — Star Sports — World Cup will be broadcast live to more than 200 territories via 25 broadcast partners.

The ICC has announced the broadcast and digital distribution plans for the World Cup, providing fans across the globe with the widest range of platforms to access the tournament across television, radio and digital platforms, as well as news, in cinemas, at Fan Parks and via other media rights partners.

The tournament will also be broadcast across seven regional language feeds in India.

Around the world, the World Cup will be broadcast on Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).