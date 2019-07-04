Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: West Indies off to a slow start

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Afg vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Afghanistan will look to earn a solitary victory when they lock horns with West Indies on Thursday. Both the nations are already out of the semi-final race and will play their final league fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019. After their major upset over Pakistan in their first match, West Indies failed to make an impact in their other fixtures and have since lost seven matches in a row. The Caribbean side have entertained as they always do with close games against New Zealand and Australia.
West Indies will enter the match as favorites but Afghanistan have been known to negate batting fire with their spin. The match will be played on the ground that featured Pakistan and Afghanistan so one can expect assistance for spinners.
Here we go
Chirs Gayle and Evin Lewis are at the middle with Mujeeb ur Rehman opening the bowling attack for Afghanistan. Mujeeb, with whom Gayle's played some cricket at Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, will bowl from around the wicket. Slip in place.
Sanjay Manjrekar gives the pitch report!
"When you look at an English pitch that is white, you know it is good for batting . There are some cracks, and I have a feeling that if the new ball lands on the cracks, there might be some lateral movement. All in all, a bat-first pitch."
Chris Gayle's last WC match!
Emotional moments for Chris Gayle, who's all likely to play his final World Cup game. West Indies players greet him with handshakes and bear hugs. The Universe Boss, no matter what's the occasion, always wears a smile on his face.
Both the sides have made two changes
#MenInMaroon | Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel make way for Evin Lewis and Kemar Roach
#AfghanAtalan | Sayed Shirzad and Dawlat Zadran come in for Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi
Captains speak after the toss
Jason Holder: We are gonna bat first. Seems to be a pretty good wicket. It tends to slow down as the game goes on. Just look at this game and try to finish the competition well. We have one last opportunity and need to get a perfect game together. Two changes for us. Evin Lewis and Kemar Roach come in for and Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel.
Gulbadin Naib: I would have wanted to bat first as well. It gets good for the spinners later on. We played really well in the last few games. We will try to play hard. We have two changes. Hamid Hassan and Shahidi are not playing. Dawlat Zadran and Shirzad are playing.
PLAYING XI
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach
Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib(c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
TOSS!
West Indies win toss, elect to bat first
Hello and Welcome!
