Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where is AFG vs SL?

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Afg vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The game in Cardiff represents a genuine chance for Afghanistan to add a second win at one-day cricket’s marquee tournament to their landmark, one-wicket victory over Scotland in 2015. Both teams are coming off lopsided losses, although Afghanistan was more competitive against five-time champion Australia in a seven-wicket loss than Sri Lanka was in a crushing 10-wicket defeat to 2015 runner-up New Zealand.

Afghanistan’s tournament started in almost the worst way possible in Bristol last Sunday when Australian paceman Mitch Starc bowled Mohammad Shahzad off the third ball before a run was scored. Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins took a wicket in the next over and Afghanistan was suddenly 5-2, with both openers out for ducks. Sri Lanka’s opening game started badly and kept getting worse in Cardiff. There was no rearguard rally. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was the only batsman to resist the New Zealand attack, carrying his bat for 52 in a total of 136. The Sri Lankan bowling attack didn’t take a wicket as the Kiwis raced to victory in 16 overs.

When will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Where will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.