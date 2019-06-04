Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Predicted Playing 11, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Afghanistan hunt for first win against Asian neighbours

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Afg vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After going down in their opening fixtures, both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in their second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. While, Afghanistan were easily swept aside by Australia at Bristol, Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also had to endure a 10-wicket loss against New Zealand on the same day.

Despite their emphatic loss against the five-time champions, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib was optimistic and said that the team has taken the positives from their performance. Sri Lanka, who were runners-up in 2007 and 2011, will look to reverse their fortunes against their Asian neighbours and reconstruct their semifinal push from here.