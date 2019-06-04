Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Predicted Playing 11, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Afghanistan hunt for first win against Asian neighbours

Toggle Menu
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Afg vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in their second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday.

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Afg vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After going down in their opening fixtures, both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in their second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. While, Afghanistan were easily swept aside by Australia at Bristol, Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also had to endure a 10-wicket loss against New Zealand on the same day.

Despite their emphatic loss against the five-time champions, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib was optimistic and said that the team has taken the positives from their performance. Sri Lanka, who were runners-up in 2007 and 2011, will look to reverse their fortunes against their Asian neighbours and reconstruct their semifinal push from here.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between Afganistan and Sri Lanka. Both the Asian side went down in their first fixture and would be hoping to secure a win in their second fixture today. Can minnows Afghanistan upset an inexperienced Sri Lankan unit led by Dimuth Karunaratne? Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES! 

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Gulbadin Naib (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Noor Ali Zadran

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

