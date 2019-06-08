Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Score: New Zealand aim for third victory

Toggle Menu
Afghanistan vs New Zealand (Afg vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score Updates: New Zealand will look forward to secure their third win against minnows Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Afg vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After winning both their fixtures, New Zealand will look forward to secure their third win against minnows Afghanistan. New Zealand got off to a flying start with a convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka and managed to pull off a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday. The Black Caps have got off to a promising start in the ongoing World Cup with Ross Taylor spearheading the batting attack, while Trent Boult leading the Kiwi pace battery.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a major setback with Mohammad Shahzad being ruled out of the contest due to a knee injury. In his absence, youngster Ikram Ali Khil will take charge for the Afghans behind the stumps. The spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi have to step up for Afghanistan, as the team will enter the contest on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand. The Black Caps have got off to a promising start in the ongoing World Cup after winning both their fixtures. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win after going down against defending champions Australia and Sri Lanka.

Squad:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Noor Ali Zadran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

