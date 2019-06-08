Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Score: New Zealand aim for third victory

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Afg vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After winning both their fixtures, New Zealand will look forward to secure their third win against minnows Afghanistan. New Zealand got off to a flying start with a convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka and managed to pull off a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday. The Black Caps have got off to a promising start in the ongoing World Cup with Ross Taylor spearheading the batting attack, while Trent Boult leading the Kiwi pace battery.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a major setback with Mohammad Shahzad being ruled out of the contest due to a knee injury. In his absence, youngster Ikram Ali Khil will take charge for the Afghans behind the stumps. The spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi have to step up for Afghanistan, as the team will enter the contest on the back of two consecutive defeats.