Toggle Menu
Afghanistan vs England Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AFG vs ENGhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/afghanistan-vs-england-live-cricket-streaming-online-afg-vs-eng-tv-channel-time-ist-5786422/

Afghanistan vs England Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AFG vs ENG

Afghanistan vs England (Afg vs Eng) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019: Hosts England clash with Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

icc cricket world cup, south africa vs afghanistan, sa vs afg result, afghanistan cricket team, afghanistan captain, gulbadin naib, world cup news, cricket news, sports news, indian express
England clash with Afghanistan on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

Afghanistan vs England (Afg vs Eng) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts England take on Afghanistan in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday. England have beaten South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies but had an upset loss to Pakistan in its second game. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost to defending champion Australia, Sri Lanka, 2015 finalist New Zealand and South Africa, and not really been close to a win. The Old Trafford pitch showed some turn during India’s win over Pakistan on Sunday and again is expected to assist the spinners, which helps an Afghan lineup that relies heavily on the slow bowlers and gives England the opportunity to recall Moeen Ali to bolster the batting and provide bowling backup to wrist-spinner Adil Rashid.

When will Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Where will Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Advertising

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash?

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 We need your support: Pakistan players urge fans to not use ‘bad words’ in criticism
2 World Cup 2019: Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says centurion Shakib Al Hasan
3 I won’t be going back home alone: Sarfaraz Ahmed warns teammates