Afghanistan vs England Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AFG vs ENG

Afghanistan vs England (Afg vs Eng) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts England take on Afghanistan in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday. England have beaten South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies but had an upset loss to Pakistan in its second game. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost to defending champion Australia, Sri Lanka, 2015 finalist New Zealand and South Africa, and not really been close to a win. The Old Trafford pitch showed some turn during India’s win over Pakistan on Sunday and again is expected to assist the spinners, which helps an Afghan lineup that relies heavily on the slow bowlers and gives England the opportunity to recall Moeen Ali to bolster the batting and provide bowling backup to wrist-spinner Adil Rashid.

When will Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Where will Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash?

Afghanistan vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.