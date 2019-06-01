World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming, Live Stream: When and where to watch AFG vs AUS

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Australia (AFG vs AUS) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win against Afghanistan in order to defend the trophy. They have been increasing in confidence coming into the tournament as they are on an eight-game winning streak after series wins against India and Pakistan. Although they have a new coach, new federation chairman after the ball-tampering controversy, captain Aaron Finch would be hopeful that his in-form players, like Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins show up on the big stage without any mental hindrance, with the help of likes of the experienced David Warner, Steve Smith and pacy X-factor, Mitchel Starc.

Although Afghanistan’s only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, they won’t be flustered by their opponents owing to their story of growth and the fact that they boast world’s two of the best all-rounders, namely Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Although they have a lack of depth and experience at the highest level, their recent series win against West Indies will provide them with much-needed inspiration before appearing on such a big stage.

When will Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Where will Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

What time does Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash begin?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 6 pm IST. The toss will take place at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.